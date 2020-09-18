The Nebraska Corona Bible Project invites University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and individuals with Nebraska connections to come together to create a handwritten copy of the Bible.
Rev. Thomas Dummermuth, associate pastor at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, said the goal of the project is to copy the Bible as a way to connect people during the COVID-19 pandemic and create deeper engagement with scripture. Adam White, campus pastor of The Lutheran Center at UNL, said any individual with a connection to Nebraska can participate in the Nebraska Corona Bible Project.
Part of the project is the UNL Corona Psalter, which is a way for individuals connected to UNL to copy the entire book of Psalms, according to White.
Dummermuth said the only requirement for individuals to participate is to have lived in Nebraska, be currently living in the state or know someone who is living in Nebraska.
“There is no requirement in a sense that you have to believe a certain way or be part of a certain religious affiliation or Christian church or so on,” Dummermuth said. “There’s no requirement regarding it whatsoever.”
White said Nebraskans can do the project together to develop a deeper connection with others and with the scripture. White said the project is a way to see scripture in a different way than just reading it, but the project is also like a time capsule.
“This document, this Bible, will say something about our experience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” White said.
Although this project is happening in Nebraska, Dummermuth said similar Corona Bible projects are happening around the world.
In March, Dummermuth, who is a dual citizen from Switzerland, said he found out about a Corona Bible Project in the town of St. Gallen, Switzerland.
“I looked into it and thought that it was really fascinating, and I wondered if we could do that [in Nebraska],” Dummermuth said.
Dummermuth said the project includes more than copying down chapters from the Bible. Individuals can add more content to their pages, such as notes or drawings in the margins.
Besides writing comments and drawing, White said he has seen submissions of chapters in different languages, like Latin, Arabic and Spanish.
The goal is to have all chapters assigned by Nov. 1, according to Dummermuth. Dummermuth said the original plan was to bind all the chapters together into one book. However, not everyone was following the instructions, like how much room to leave in the margins or what size paper to use, so they are first going to create a digital copy.
After digitizing it, Dummermuth said he hopes they will make prints of the book available, but it has not been decided who will receive printed copies and if it will be published.
Dummermuth said there are about 200 chapters left to copy. There are 1,189 chapters in the Bible, according to the project website.
Dummermuth said he feels this project is important because it gives people the opportunity to do something creative in a time where people feel alone or confused.
“It is one thing for motivation for people to be creative in a way, to create something beautiful in a time that seems chaotic and constrictive,” Dummermuth said.