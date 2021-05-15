Natalie Nicole Stanley leaves behind a legacy as a storyteller, an athlete and, above all, as a kind person.
Stanley, a 24-year-old former student at both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a 2015 graduate of Lincoln North Star High School, died on April 20. College of Journalism and Mass Communications Dean Shari Veil said Stanley was posthumously awarded a degree from UNL after her professors checked her grades. The diploma was personally awarded to her parents, she said.
“Natalie touched so many lives here throughout the college from all of the classes she was in to the community across campus,” Veil said.
Stanley also had a profound impact on UNL Young Democrats, which she was a member of, according to organization President Brent Lucke.
At UNL and in the group, Lucke said she will be missed and will be remembered for being kind and helpful.
“She was just always a friendly, pleasant person to be around and always willing to lend people a hand,” he said.
Jennifer Sheppard, an assistant professor of practice in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, said she taught Stanley for two semesters and found her to be a capable, passionate young journalist.
“She was just a bright, shining star,” Sheppard said. “Always put together, always engaged.”
Stanley had a passion for politics and writing about track, Sheppard said, and she was always joking around but fearless in asking questions and doing her work.
“I just remember her being a rockstar,” Sheppard said.
Stanley’s memorial service was beautiful and attended by more than 200 people, Sheppard said, and she hopes Stanley continues to be memorialized well.
Stanley attended UNK and competed on their track and cross country teams before transferring to UNL, according to Brady Bonsall, UNK’s head cross country and track and field coach.
While on the teams, Stanley was a serious athlete and well-liked by her teammates, Bonsall said.
“She was competitive, that’s for sure,” he said, “which is good for an athlete.”
Stanley’s friend and former teammate, Abby Burke, said Stanley was close with her teammates and was a dedicated athlete. In everything she did, she was a beautiful, outgoing person, according to Burke.
“Everyone was like a sister in that group,” Burke said. “It’s kind of like we all depended on each other, and she would just be there for comfort and [we were] able to talk to her.”
Bonsall said Stanley struggled with athletic injuries at UNK, which cut her career on the team short, but she was engaged on the campus and appreciated by many. His fondest memory of Stanley, he said, was a time she finished higher than expected at a cross country meet, and he was struck by her achievement and pride in herself.
While Stanley was involved with UNL Young Democrats and as a staff writer for The Daily Nebraskan, she focused on raising the voices of individuals not typically afforded the opportunity, Lucke said.
“She’s provided platforms to those in different situations to her,” he said.
Stanley joined the UNL Young Democrats during the fall 2020 semester, Lucke said, and helped the organization with engagement and public relations. She ran the group’s social media accounts and kept students engaged during the primary season.
She regularly attended meetings, gave helpful feedback and was a core member of the organization, according to Lucke.
Lucke said he and other UNL Young Democrats members last saw Stanley at the Stop Asian Hate protests in Lincoln a week before her passing. Though Stanley stepped away from the organization to work at the DN, he said she remained friendly with the group whenever they saw her.
Members of the organization were shocked and saddened by Stanley’s death when they learned via Facebook, Lucke said, and “It didn’t feel real.”
Veil said she hopes students will reach out to one another as they mourn, so they can comfort and be comforted by others.
Students can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for urgent care or schedule an appointment with a counselor.
Burke said she will remember Stanley as a friend, as she left an everlasting impact on those she was close to.
“She was just very loveable and wanted to know everything about everyone’s life and what was going on,” Burke said.