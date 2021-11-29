Fake snow covers store windows, movie marathons feature children unwrapping gifts under a glittering tree, companies advertise extravagant items wrapped in a red bow.
Every year, Christmas becomes more than just the Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, it becomes a marketing tool, grossing more than $789.4 billion in total holiday sales between November and December in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
While this total includes other major holidays, like Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, with an estimated 2.2% of Jewish Americans and an estimated 2.6% of U.S. citizens saying they would celebrate Kwanzaa, that leaves a large portion of the total holiday sales to those who celebrate Christmas.
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem during the second century B.C. Hanukkah begins Sunday, Nov. 28, and will end on Monday, Dec. 6. Kwanzaa is a holiday celebrated by African Americans as a ritual to welcome the first harvests. The celebration begins on Sunday, Dec. 26, and will end on Saturday, Jan. 1.
“Christmas is a ritual for people to connect or reconnect,” Andre Figueiredo Maciel, an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said. “All cultural rituals serve to cultivate social ties and Christmas is no different. The big distinction is the rule of consumption. People don’t just use one gift but many gifts to distribute to others.”
For 2021, NRF predicts Americans will spend on average $997.73 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves and their families on average.
Figueiredo Maciel said that Christmas is a ritual where it becomes salient for the sheer amount of money that people spend on gifts. He said all rituals have excess and waste, but Christmas tends to have a higher level of consumption.
The prominence of Christmas is rooted in the Christian foundations of the United States, but it also causes tension for those who don’t celebrate the holiday according to Figueiredo Maciel.
He cited one of his colleagues — Michelle F. Weinberger, an associate professor in the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University — who wrote an article focusing on how those who don’t celebrate Christmas grapple with the excessive nature of the festivities.
“Some ethnic and religious minorities don't necessarily cut past Christmas, but they use that part of the year to say, ‘Hey, this is not our heritage. This is what we typically celebrate,’” Figueiredo Maciel said. “For many families it is the pursuit to educate their children about their heritage.”
Figueiredo Maciel said that with Christmas being so dominant and so many people getting gifts, sometimes children from religious minorities feel left out.
Retailers decorate their stores with Christmas decorations and Christmas carols echo through stores. Figueiredo Maciel said that this prominence of Christmas has been a part of the country’s culture since the 1800s.
Julia Raffel, a junior elementary education major and president of UNL Hillel, a Jewish student association, recalled how every time she visited a chain store, the Hanukkah section was much smaller compared to the Christmas section.
“Every single year, every time we go to Target, it is an endcap,” Raffel said. “It is not even an aisle.”
Raffel noticed the stretching aisles of Christmas cards in Target, and when she went to look for Hanukkah cards, she only found three little rows of cards.
When stores don’t have a lot of options for decorations to celebrate Hanukkah, Raffel said that families have to think of other options.
“You kind of get creative when they don't have anything in the store, especially like wrapping paper,” she said. “Hanukkah wrapping paper is a miracle to come by.”
Raffel said she doesn’t think Hanukkah will ever be as big as Christmas, but she hopes that by educating those around her they will understand there is more than just one religion celebrated during the winter season.
“Change starts with us,” Raffel said, “and hopefully one day, we can have more than just a little endcap of Target.”