Mary Emery, community prosperity expert and self-defined “displaced Idahoan,” has crossed continents but even with her PhD and long list of publications, she gets humbled all the time.
“I’m always ready to learn the lesson,” Emery said. “But I don’t come in to develop communities, I come in to share with them my expertise in ways that they can use it for what they want to do.”
Tuesday, Emery will become the first director of Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a University of Nebraska program launched in 2020 that focuses on rural community development and vitality. The program is housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“The success of both our state and our university is closely tied to the strength and vitality of Nebraska’s rural communities,” Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said in the Nebraska Today article announcing Emery’s appointment.
Emery said she has always been attracted to rural communities. As a child, she lived in the small town of Arco, Idaho, but moved often for her dad’s construction job. While she was attending Rutgers University, Emery recalled reading a story in the university newspaper about the school’s rodeo team being top bulldoggers.
“Not very many people in New Jersey have a clue as to what that means,” Emery said.
Emery’s career has taken her from New Jersey, to post-communist Slovakia, to a university in Peru, to a conference in Kathmandu and beyond, but she recalls eating her best cheap meal here in the U.S., in a tiny mountain town in Montana. For a buck and a half, maybe two, Emery enjoyed a homemade chicken tortilla soup.
“And it was wonderful,” Emery added.
Emery was evaluating community coaching and community change in Montana thanks to a grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, one of about 80 successful grants Emery has contributed to her 30-plus year career.
Emery remembered being invited to the grand opening of a nursing home in the 3000-strong town of Orofino, Idaho. When Emery began her community development work there, building a nursing home was a far-off ambition — as time went on, that dream became a reality.
“They were able to do quite a few things,” Emery said. “When they did the celebration, they invited me and I felt really thankful to have the opportunity to work with them and excited to be part of the celebration.”
Mark Balschweid, head of the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication, chaired the director search committee for Rural Prosperity Nebraska. He said the committee was looking for a candidate with a community development background in both research and field work.
Applications came from both across the country and internationally, according to Balschweid. After the search committee narrowed down their choices to three candidates, each candidate had to spend time in Columbus, Nebraska to demonstrate their ability to reach out to members of rural communities.
“It was her humility that I found to be endearing about her,” Balschweid said, “because it’s clear that it’d be very easy to come in from the outside — it’s sort of that, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help’ sort of mentality that really turns off a lot of people, and she is the farthest thing from that.”
Emery was the only one of the three finalists to have lived in Nebraska; from 2002 to 2004, Emery lived in Lincoln to work for the Heartland Center for Leadership Development, an organization for which she is now on the board of directors.
Milan Wall, co-director of the Heartland Center for Leadership Development, said Emery is unique among her field for having both a strong background in research and in field work.
“I’ve always been surprised at how many people she knows in this field and how well connected she is,” Wall said. “Those connections will, I think, pay off considerably as she starts this position.”
Emery and RPN have a lot of ground to cover. There are 531 distinct communities in the state of Nebraska, according to Balschweid, and nearly 700,000 Nebraskans live in rural areas.
“There is a sense of urgency here,” Balschweid said. “I think the communities across Nebraska in rural spaces have waited a long time for the university to be able to provide what we have the capability to provide.”
The next step, according to Balschweid, is reaching out — having a point of contact in every one of those hundreds of rural communities, whether it be a small town or unincorporated village.
Though Emery has not yet stepped into the directorship, she has already begun learning about common concerns for rural Nebraskans: finding childcare, maintaining a workforce and providing housing.
“I think it’s really exciting,” Emery said, “and really challenging, you know, boldly going where no one has gone before."