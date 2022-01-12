A man wielding a knife was arrested on the first floor of the Nebraska Union by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m.
Justin Wagoner, a 22-year-old man not affiliated with the university, was seen acting erratically and holding the knife up to his neck, which prompted calls to first responders, according to Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of UNLPD. Officers responded within minutes, he said, shortly after the male had entered the building.
Wagoner was quickly found and taken into custody without incident, Fehringer said, as he complied with officers.
Wagoner was arrested for felony terroristic threats, Fehringer said, and no one was injured during the incident.