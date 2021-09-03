A majority of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to self-reported data.
Nebraska Today released vaccination rates Friday for faculty and instructors, staff, students and student-athletes who self-reported records through the university’s Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The registry remains open for more submissions.
According to the article, 81% of faculty and instructors, 74% of staff and 69% of students in on-campus fall 2021 courses are fully vaccinated. The rate among student-athletes is 91%.
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said the university recognizes the registry was voluntary, though officials are “very pleased” with participation.
“We think it’s good news that our campus is broadly vaccinated, and we are having good participation,” Reed said. “We would urge those who haven’t registered yet to register as soon as possible.”
The university, in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, hosted multiple clinics during move-in week and the first week of classes. Second-dose Pfizer clinics will be offered on Sept. 16 for those who received their first dose at the clinics as well as anyone seeking a vaccine, Reed said.
The Sept. 16 drop-in clinics will be offered in the Nebraska Union’s Regency Suite from 10 a.m. to noon and Nebraska East Union’s Prairie Suite from 2-4 p.m., according to Nebraska Today.
Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to use these clinics, go through the University Health Center or utilize community-based options.
Registering vaccination records also exempts individuals from the university’s mandatory weekly testing, which is tied to building access through the Safer Community app.
Since the first day of school on Aug. 23, cases have been trending upward, recording 315 positive cases from 15,321 tests — a positivity rate of 2.06% — according to the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard. Re-entry testing between Aug. 15-22, where all individuals regardless of vaccination status were required to test, yielded a positivity rate of 0.75%
The dashboard also reports the highest one-day total in positive cases since tracking began on Aug. 12, 2020, showing 103 positive cases from 3,370 tests on Aug. 31.
Reed said UNL has always said it would not mandate a COVID-19 vaccine, and to her knowledge there are no plans to change that.
“I want to thank everyone who uploaded their information into our vaccine registry and for doing their part to protect themselves and our community,” Chancellor Ronnie Green told Nebraska Today. “If anyone has not yet been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to do so. There is no better way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”