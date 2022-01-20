On Wednesday, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted an interview and recognized two members of the community who continue to advocate what King stood for.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s MLK planning committee invited Lisa Ling, executive producer and host of “This is Life with Lisa Ling” on CNN, to talk about matters concerning her life and King’s words pertaining to current events in social justice.
Ling was interviewed by Nkenge Friday, UNL’s assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives, who brought up topics such as voting rights, the Jan. 6th insurrection, Stop Asian Hate movement, along with others and related them to King and what he fought for. Ling, an Asian American woman in journalism, reflected that she was told to be proud of being one of few Asian Americans in the field.
“I'm grateful for the opportunities that I've had, that I've been entrusted by major media organizations to tell stories of ordinary Americans who I do believe do extraordinary things,” Ling said. “It's not enough to be the exception.”
Ling said she feels a responsibility to uplift members of her community in her work.
“If I'm not actively trying to advocate for the inclusion of members of my community, then shame on me,” she said. “I'm being complicit in their exclusion.”
Ling highlighted how she remembers her time before college, not learning about Asian American history and now looks at how Asian Americans are scapegoated with the rise of the pandemic. She said there is a connection with how people view certain cultures and what they learn in school.
“When all you see is Asians being marked or on the periphery, not being portrayed as leading figures in the media, then Asians themselves, it's inevitable to carry this kind of shame and not feeling comfortable in my own Asian American skin,” Ling said.
The more conversations people have with each other, the more they will understand people are similar in their desire to be happy and safe, according to Ling.
“As college students, I think that this is a real a moment of opportunity and a moment of reckoning, when we have to ask ourselves, ‘What role can I play in ultimately trying to achieve that beloved community that Dr. King just spoke so, so passionately about?’” she said.
Ling ended the interview asking people to think about what side they stood with when their children ask them about times like the Black Lives Matter protests or in the Anti-Asian Hate movements.
“Our children are going to tell their children and they are going to tell their children about this time that we are living in today,” Ling said. “Where did you stand?”
Along with the interview, two community members were awarded the annual “Fulfilling the Dream Award,” which honors those who embody King’s message today.
Batool Ibrahim, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska president, won the campus award and Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commissions of Indian Affairs, won the community award for her work on missing and murdered Indigenous Women.
Ibrahim said that while writing her speech, she thought back to 2012 and Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager whose death was the first Ibrahim witnessed on national TV. She thought of the long list, some of which she did not know, who died because of their skin color.
“The work I have done at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was because I understood it was imperative to the survival of black, brown and indigenous students who are here and won't find themselves on this campus,” she said.
Ibrahim said UNL has not always felt like home, but she knows it is better than when she started.
“I have learned how to reclaim Black joy and Black love just as MLK taught us,” she said.
Giving recognition to her family, gaiashkibos noted her mother, a survivor of the largest federal Indian boarding school in Shinola, Nebraska.
”[King’s] simple and direct words spoke for all our first peoples at a time that the legal system still did not recognize them as human,” she said.
Ling said it is eerie how much King’s words still apply to events of today’s culture. Friday added that students might not be able to become the next King, but they can aspire to do so.
”When we talk about the legacy of Dr. King, I think about his vision for a beloved community all the time,” Ling said. “A community that is one of love and justice and solidarity, and his vision was a global one, which all people can share in the wealth of the earth.”