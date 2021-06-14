Star City Pride is hosting Lincoln’s first annual LGBTQA+ Pride Parade on Saturday, June 19. The 2021 Star City Pride Parade will start at 10 a.m. outside of the Nebraska State Capitol and last until noon.
Pride parades celebrate members of the LGBTQA+ community and focus on social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and, of course, pride for this community, Corrie Svehla, the manager of special events and projects in Information Technology Client Services, said.
“The parade seeks to create community and honor the history of the movement,” Svehla said in an email. “The parade is one of the Pride events hosted in many cities to show a pivotal moment in the modern LGBTQA+ social movements and that we are still fighting for equality.”
Svehla said he is proud the Lincoln community is celebrating its first pride parade and is glad to see all the support from the Lincoln community, especially from local businesses and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Svehla was a board member in Heartland Pride from 2007 to 2011, so he said he knows the extensive amount of effort, care and time that goes into planning a parade.
Nick Harp, a psychology graduate student, said it is a little sad Lincoln has not had a pride parade before, but he believes it is still a great step forward.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate who you are and be in the company of supportive people,” Harp said. “Even if you aren’t a part of the community, you can get a more diverse worldview, and attending something like the Pride Parade is a great way to not only show your support, but also to appreciate everything.”
Zach Huit, a psychology graduate student, said he feels like a lot of the bigger celebrations of the LGBTQA+ community used to be limited to being hosted in Omaha, so he is excited Lincoln is finally having its first Pride Parade for its LGBTQA+ community.
Pride parades bring an overwhelming sense of community, and it is a perfect place for anyone who is out and proud, still exploring their identity or is an ally to the LGBTQA+ community, Svehla said. Pride parades allow people to be themselves in an accepting environment, he said.
Huit said he encourages UNL students to attend the Pride Parade, not only if they are in the LGBTQA+ community but because he believes it is important for people to connect with others who share different experiences and perspectives.
“For people who don’t identify as queer or LGBTQ+, I think it’s just a good way of getting immersed and understanding,” Huit said. “I identify personally as a gay Korean American cisgender man. I think, even for me as a cisgender person, being able to interact with other queer people and understanding people’s experiences and just being in a community together, I think is really important.”
Pride parades are important to have because it is a representation of where the nation is currently with LGBTQA+ acceptance and what progress still needs to be made, Harp said.
Despite the Stonewall Riots in 1969, the Supreme Court’s various rulings on LGBTQA+ issues like marriage equality in recent years and more historical events, Svehla said many people still target hate toward the LGBTQA+ community.
“We have to keep educating the next generation so that everyone knows where we have come from and how far we still have to go,” Svehla said.
June 12 marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shootings at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Forty-nine people were killed and more than 53 were wounded. Svehla said there continues to be fatal violence against transgender and gender nonconforming individuals, including at least 28 killings this year alone.
“While pride celebrations are meant to have some entertainment and celebration aspects to them, we have to remember these victims are parents, family members, loving partners, friends and community members,” Svehla said. “They are still being hurt or killed for who they are or who they love, and that must stop.”