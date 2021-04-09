When the pandemic took a toll on performing arts venues across the world, the Lied Center for Performing Arts found a way to provide people the opportunity to enjoy grand artistic performances from the comfort of home.
Matthew Boring, the associate director of marketing and patron development for the Lied Center, said the center is always committed to organizing performances, including when the pandemic hit, which led them to debut the Lied Live Online series in late March 2020. The series consists of broadcasted performances that are produced on a monthly basis.
“We didn’t want to stop the performance programming, the educational programming and the university student programming,” Boring said. “We knew that all these things, which are central to our mission, were going to have to be delivered online and we didn’t know for how long that might be.”
Boring said the center started testing the broadcasting strategy with singer Emily Bass and continued to present dozens of artists.
Lauren Silverman Durban, communications manager for the Lied Center, said the center started through Facebook Lives with individual artists and their own studios. Local and national artists were hosted through these livestreams on a weekly basis throughout the spring and summer of 2020.
By July, livestreamed event operations were moved to the Lied Center as health guidelines loosened. Durban said the center received a private grant of $5,000 to put in a 4K five-camera broadcasting system to provide higher quality performances. After the installation, the Lied Center started hosting livestreamed events from their stage in September that cost $20 per ticket for general audiences, according to Nebraska Today.
The center’s streamed performances have reached a wide array of audiences across the nation and even beyond. The novelty of the experiences the center gave its patrons was even given acclaim by The New York Times, which discussed livestreamed theater venues across the country.
“What The New York Times was interested in as being so unique is the hybrid spring season. Anything you can come see on stage, you can also watch from home this season,” Durban said. “We’re one of the first places to launch that fully hybrid ability to live webcast anything that’s presented on stage and to do it in HD. It gives people the ability to watch these kinds of shows that you would expect to see in a regular season with top artists in dance, music and theater.”
Boring said many venues across the country are not offering in-person performances, and most online events by other productions are prerecorded.
“There’s a certain amount of energy that you get with it being a live performance,” Boring said “As an audience member, there’s something about knowing there’s someone on stage at the Lied Center creating something. You can’t replicate that feeling when things are prerecorded.”
The Lied Center has shown that they could put up a good show through the pandemic, Boring said. However, it was a venture with many rough patches along the way.
Durban said every process to set these broadcasted performances was completely new to everyone in the center.
“There was definitely a learning curve,” Durban said. “If you were to watch our events, from early in the pandemic till now, you’ll see a massive increase in the quality of what we’re able to produce.”
Durban further said the IT technical and production team reached out to local experts and had to learn more skills to maintain the high standards the Lied Center has.
Boring said there will be more livestreamed events in the future, as the process has allowed for a dramatic expansion in the number of artists the Lied Center has been working with, especially sharing the talents of local and UNL student artists.
“We’ve been doing something called ‘Huskers in the Spotlight’ where we have current students or recent alums do performances and it’s webcasted, and it’s a brand new program that we didn’t have prior to the pandemic,” Boring said. “There’s a lot of creativity in programming new people and being able to showcase their talents in a different format.”
This spring season is going to bring some of the biggest webcast concerts of the year, according to Boring. UNL students get free live webcast performances and are encouraged to watch these events.
“We absolutely do plan on continuing livestreaming, because there are so many reasons beyond just a pandemic where one might not be able to physically come to the Lied Center,” Durban said. “We’re happy to be able to provide a new level of accessibility to people.”