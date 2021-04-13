The various expectations and differing perceptions on what men and masculinity should look like can be difficult to navigate through, but an upcoming university event will explore individuals' own definition of masculinity and their journey of identity development.
Derrick Gulley Jr., program coordinator for the LGBTQA+ and Women’s Centers, said the first-ever “What Does it Mean to Be a Man?” event will be hosted by the two centers along with several campus partners, like the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services, Brother2Brother, Nebraska Athletics and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
The event is free to attend and will take place via Zoom on Thursday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend must RSVP ahead of time.
The first half of the event will feature guest speakers — Matt Nelson, Nicholas Harp, Christian Simmons and Mugabo Sankara Mathew — who are students and staff members at UNL who will share their personal stories about gender identity or background, according to Gulley.
Cassie Neal, educational administration graduate student and graduate assistant for the Women’s Center, said the event is targeted toward cisgender men and will explore the differing expressions of masculinity, but the event will still be inclusive because masculinity is not exclusive to cisgender men.
“The event explores the definition of masculinity and identity development,” Neal said. “It’s to open up the space more for men and trying to have a program that talks about how being a man looks like and how it can look differently and how it’s not the same experience for everyone.”
The second half of the event will be an open discussion about masculinity, and participants will be able to ask questions, according to Gulley.
“We’re really trying to find a way to make it engaging so that participants that are attending the event could hop into conversation and speak and talk about their own experience or ask questions, and just for us to have a dialogue about it,” he said.
Gulley said the event will cover masculinity as an overarching concept, the meaning of the interpersonal concepts around what it means to be a man or to be masculine, family and society influences on masculinity and the expectations often placed on young men, like how men should or should not express emotion.
Together, these themes will explore the titular aspect of the event: What does it mean to be a man?
“The purpose of the event is not to provide an answer to the question,” Gulley said. “Rather we are using it as a thought-provoking tool to create an engaging environment where participants are encouraged to speak freely about the multidimensionality of manhood.”
Neal said she feels there are many stereotypes on what men or masculinity should look like, which can be alienating for people who do not fit those views.
“A lot of times there are set boxes that men-identified people are told to fit into, and I think it’ll be nice to have an event where it kind of showcases people outside of those set boxes and also gives a space for people to discuss that,” Neal said.
Gulley said the event will be a meaningful conversation that does not often happen in UNL’s community, and he hopes many students will attend and participate.
“This is a conversation that is also educational, that will create a sense of belonging for participants to be able to have a safe space to express their feelings or talk about their own identity without judgment,” he said. “Especially with this event kind of being geared to our cisgender male population, a lot of the conversations often are centered at talking at them about what they should be instead of who they are.”