Laurie Bellows, who has served as the interim leader of the Office of Student Affairs since July 2017, has officially been appointed the vice chancellor for student affairs by Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller.
The appointment comes after three years of strong leadership from Bellows in her interim role, according to Nebraska Today. During that time, she spearheaded the creation of Big Red Resilience and Well-being and pushed for the expansion of Counseling and Psychological Services on campus.
“Laurie has done an outstanding job over the last three years in this position,” Spiller told Nebraska Today. “She has thoughtfully and carefully led Student Affairs through a restructuring that has reaffirmed and reenergized our Student Affairs teams.”
Bellows is looking forward to continuing to lead the Office of Student Affairs, pending the approval of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
“It is a privilege to serve the university and work with the incredibly talented Student Affairs staff,” Bellows told Nebraska Today. “I am grateful to have this opportunity, and I am humbled daily by their service to our students.”