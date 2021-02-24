Growing up, Yujia Wang saw growth in the blink of an eye. Cityscapes congested with dull buildings suddenly blossomed with color as blooming gardens, manicured parks and cascading fountains emerged. He saw how urban designs transformed lives, so he decided to draw the future of the field. Now, he’s getting recognized for his work.
Wang, professor of practice of the Landscape Architecture Program, was one of 300 individuals who made it into Forbes China 30 Under 30, a competitive list of young people in various fields across the nation.
“To be listed along with other impactful peers, entrepreneurs, executives, influential artists, scientists, celebrities and so on, is a very unique recognition that goes beyond the disciplinary boundary,” Wang said.
Wang is the first landscape architect to be selected for the list. Of the 10 categories, he is part of the Fashion, Lifestyle and Food section. He said the Forbes platform gives people the opportunity to connect with others on the list such as alumni, journalists, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs in different sectors.
“My hope is that, as the first landscape architect to receive such an award, externally, this could shed more light on what we are doing,” Wang said. “Internally, I hope this could be an inspiration to the younger generation of professionals and our students.”
Mark Hoistad, director of the Landscape Architecture Program, has been friends with Wang since 2016. Hoistad said he’s always seen great potential in Wang.
“The people that Yujia was inducted with are wide and varied. All the space outside is what landscape architecture is concerned with, so gaining other perspectives of people who contribute to the creation of public domain will certainly make its way into Yujia’s conversation with students.” Hoistad said. “It will make him a better teacher and a better landscape architect as a result.”
Wang said the selection process was based upon three areas: impact, accomplishment and innovation. He said, besides working in national committees for landscape architecture, contributing his time to topics in STEM education, equity, inclusion and climate is what got him on the list.
“I think we should focus on our work, and at the same time not just on our work, but the larger disciplinary and social dialogues, and make our own contributions,” Wang said.
One of Wang’s notable projects was the Chongqing Twin River Four Bank Landscape Vision that he worked on while working at Sasaki, a global design enterprise. He said he had to re-envision the entire riverfront of the city to invite connectivity, cultural identity, activities and ecological restoration all at once.
Wang said he had dreams of impacting the world, in the physical sense. He said he witnessed rapid remodeling in cities of China within a decade, and seeing this progress inspired him to pursue this field.
“As a student in high school, you don’t really know what you are really getting into,” Wang said. “But I was interested in the urban movements in China and landscape architecture is at the center stage.”
Although understanding the subject is tough, Wang is intrigued by the possibilities of this path and feels convinced this is where he belongs.
“In high school, you are looking at formulas and dealing with questions where there’s a particular answer. All of sudden, you’re now dealing with open-ended questions,” Wang said. “It takes management and a very systematic approach, but there’s also a lot of improvisation and creativity. I love the risk and challenge of not knowing what is going to come at the end of the tunnel.”
Wang believes this award is a milestone that recognizes his work up until this point, and he will continue his creations to shed positive energy on people.
“Landscape architecture, in my view, is a key discipline of this era as society deals with issues of spatial inequality, of resiliency and climate risks, of cultural identity, and many others, so being able to define what that space is and does, working with and coordinating relevant disciplines, is an important role.” Wang said.