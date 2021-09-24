“kNOw More”, a non-affiliated University of Nebraska-Lincoln based organization focused on supporting victims of sexual assault reported an alleged fraud case of $10,960 of donations intended to support sexual assault victims.
On Sept. 22, the Lincoln police were alerted to a case of fraud at 402ink, a screen printing shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, that involved the loss of a $10,960 donation that was raised for the "kNOw More"” campaign, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department. The money raised through the sale of shirts, sweatshirts and bracelets was supposed to be sent to Voices of Hope, a group that offers free and confidential services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other forms of abuse.
Olivia Minderman, a freshman chemical engineering major and “kNOw More” organizer, was working with 402ink and Voices of Hope to get the funds transferred, according to the news release. She received an email from someone claiming to be from Voices of Hope who provided information on how to wire the money to their account.
The email was forwarded to 402ink, who transferred the funds to the account provided, according to the release. To confirm the transaction, Minderman and 402ink reached out to Voices of Hope, where they learned they had not received the money.
“This has been a beyond difficult situation, and therefore at the moment, I have no comment,” Minderman said.
According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the case to contact LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.
The organization has been attempting to raise money and awareness since early this semester, and banners bearing the group’s name were featured outside many Greek houses at UNL.
Following the alleged sexual assault at Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, commonly known as FIJI, Minderman decided it was time to combat some of the negative conversations about sexual assault survivors with awareness and education. After coming to that decision, Minderman said she got to work starting the “kNOw More” organization.
“There is usually a lot of conversation, and it’s all focused on the perpetrator, and nothing is really focused on the survivor,” she said. “I started ‘kNOw More’ because I thought it was really important to support survivors and help prevent sexual assault, instead of starting a blame game.”
Minderman said the organization’s goal is to raise awareness of sexual assault on the UNL campus while raising money through the sale of shirts, sweatshirts and bracelets to get victims the help they need through groups like Voices of Hope.
“Our goal is to get people in the conversation and make them feel like they can talk about it without feeling awkward because it shouldn’t be an awkward conversation,” Minderman said. “Everybody wants to get involved, but they don’t know how to, so we decided to sell shirts as the best way to get our message out.”
In addition to the sales of merchandise, Minderman said she wanted to get as many Greek houses involved in the movement as possible. With the help of Gabriella Hogan, a senior political science major and president of UNL’s Alpha Phi chapter, they reached out to every Greek house president asking them to show their support for the victims of sexual assault by displaying a banner outside of their houses.
While some speeches made at protests criticized the posters as being performative rather than actively being a part of the change within Greek life on college campuses, Minderman said she believes that is the opposite of what the posters are.
”Honestly our biggest supporters are guys in [fraternity] houses. They were the ones buying shirts and reposting stuff on their stories. We can’t do anything directly, so raising money and spreading education is the best we can do.”
Another group, End Sexual Assault UNL, spent Sept. 23 handing out free, hand-designed shirts to reignite the campus’s interest in the topic as well as raise awareness for the group’s protest and march on Saturday, Sept. 25 in front of the FIJI fraternity house.
“We’re giving out these t-shirts as a physical reminder for the campus to be consciously thinking about these things,” Maysyn Sorensen, junior mechanical engineering major and End SA UNL member, said.
“Any work that’s being done is beneficial,” Sorensen said. “There’s different avenues to reach the same goal, and we’ve reached out to ‘kNOw More’ and a few other groups because collaboration is where things go right. If we’re able to collaborate with many people on this thing, then I feel like that is what will lead to the most change.”
No matter how anyone might feel about the organization, Minderman said she wants the group to be a display of support and give people a way to get involved.
“I just want to be positive, and we want everyone to feel like they can be involved,” she said. “We think this is a movement that everyone can join in on, and that doesn’t have to mean you are buying hundreds of dollars of merch. It can mean you’re having a conversation with your guy friends about how sexual assault can be prevented or reposting on your story.”