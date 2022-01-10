University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Green announced Monday that Katherine Ankerson will become UNL’s next Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Ankerson will enter her new position at the beginning of the spring semester, Jan. 18, according to the announcement. Sharon Kuska, a professor and associate dean within the College of Architecture, will become the college’s interim dean.
Ankerson has served as dean of UNL’s College of Architecture for over half a decade. During that time, 6-year graduation rates within the college improved around 21%, according to the announcement. The 5-year employment rate for College of Architecture graduates hovers between 95 to 100 percent.
“Our university is a place where every person and every interaction matters,” Ankerson told Nebraska Today Monday. “I look forward to building upon our shared momentum, our unwavering belief in the transformational power of education, and our ability to effect positive change in this world.”
Chancellor Green laid out some issues Ankerson will deal with in her new role, including the effects of COVID-19 and other challenges on higher education, a new budget model for the upcoming academic year, and meeting the goals set out by the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan– which Ankerson helped develop.
“I am confident that Kathy is the right leader at the right time for this very important role,” Green said.