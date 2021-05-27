After coming back to Lincoln from a trip together, Joe Starita and Roger Holmes stopped in the woods with another person they had just met. While talking with the man, Holmes said he realized Starita was missing, and the man responded that Starita was “probably out interviewing a bear.”
To this day, Holmes says he swears this is the ultimate description of who Starita is as a person and a journalist.
In 2000, Starita returned to UNL after 20 years in the professional world of journalism. The last time he would plant himself at the university, he was a student. He was vulnerable to the vast opportunities that awaited him, to the people he’d interview and to a future as a professional journalist. But this time, he knew what awaited him.
He was to show students the world of journalism. He was to empathize with them as someone who had sat where they sat. He was to show them they could achieve anything they put their mind to.
Now, 21 years later, journalism professor Joe Starita will retire from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on June 30.
Starita said he learned to connect with students, and he often empathized with them whenever he could.
“Students, they come in much younger,” he said. “They're much more easily backed off their feet. They have less confidence. They are just learning about the world. And they're just trying to see some dots that nobody's ever shown them before, they're trying to connect dots they've never connected before.”
Those close to Starita say he uses his abilities to teach as a way to make the world a better and more just place, including Victoria Baker, a junior journalism major. Starita’s stories, classes and life experiences show his passion for justice and empathy, particularly for Native Americans.
“He has a scholarship; he’s written many books,” Baker said. “Any monetary gain that he gets from it he funnels it back into the Native communities, and I think that's just so speaking of his character and who he is.”
Starita worked as a reporter for The Daily Nebraskan while at UNL and went on to be an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald and the New York Bureau Chief for Knight-Ridder newspapers to teach students how to cover in-depth stories.
He’s continued teaching students while at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, leading the college’s depth reporting courses for many years. He took UNL students abroad to Cuba and to Sri Lanka to give them new perspectives on reporting and how they can relate those experiences to reporting in America.
He said he assisted students in coming one vote away from a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 2015, for a 140-page full-color magazine layout covering a variety of topics, including a story on Castro’s mistress. He also helped students win the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards Grand Prize in 2017 for reporting on the impact of alcohol sales for “The Wounds of Whiteclay: Nebraska’s Shameful Legacy.”
Starita also most recently led projects focused on climate change and a profile-series on what it is like to be Black in Lincoln.
While he has assisted all students in the college, Starita has led efforts to support Native American students in the state achieve their dreams with an annual scholarship fund he created for the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship. This scholarship has helped 31 Native Americans stay in school, and many have gone on to help their tribes after college, according to Starita.
One student who was awarded the scholarship all four years of her college experience is graduating this year.
“She is graduating this summer from Clarkson nursing college as a member of the Omaha tribe,” Starita said, “and her intent is to take that nursing degree that she got in four years at Clarkson, return to the reservation and help her people out from a medical standpoint and nursing standpoint for the rest of her life.”
Starita has helped Native Americans tell their stories of facing discrimination, and he said his three published books have shone light on just a few hard truths of being Native American.
Starita said he always felt a connection to Native culture growing up from the way they live in tents to the way they build community within their tribes.
“It's a way of life that makes sense to me. Their relationship to the environment and how they view the natural world, makes perfect sense to me, and that's something that lit up at a very early age,” he said. “The whole concept of building a society around a 'we' culture instead of a 'me' culture makes sense to me and has for a long time.”
The connection between Starita and Native culture shows in everything he does. Students, friends and coworkers speak highly of Starita, and he strives to make a connection with anyone he comes in contact with.
“What I've learned about life and about people from my position at UNL and beyond is to take chances,” Starita said. “Don't be afraid to fail. You will never learn to fully succeed until you learn how to fail; you can't learn how to fail unless you take chances. That is really, really important, and it's something I tell my students.”
Baker has known Starita for only a year, but she said she struggled to put into words how much of an impact he has had on her life, even in such a short time.
“The role that he had in my life was a supporter, a grandfather figure, kind of,” Baker said. “He would tell me he was proud of me, and that was something that I've never really heard. So hearing those words from him meant a lot.”
Students, like Baker, are sad to see Starita retire, but Starita will continue teaching in different ways, according to Holmes, one of Starita’s lifelong friends.
“Most people think, 'Oh, he's retiring. He'll have more downtime.’ Joe doesn't have downtime,” Holmes said. “He has had half a dozen ideas in the past few months for after he retires, and he'll probably have half a dozen more in the next few weeks."
Holmes described Starita as “indefatigable, selectively obsessive and extensively generous” after all of the time they have spent together. Baker described him as real and one of the “greatest human beings” she’s ever met.
Starita has plans to start his fourth book after retiring and to spend quality time with his granddaughter. He also wants to continue teaching — this time at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
“In many ways, I think I have perhaps learned more from the students than they have from me,” Starita said. “They've taught me how to be patient and caring, how each student is different, how they respond to different prompts, how their energy, compassion and commitment to working hard to achieve a unified goal for the common good can be inspirational — a sign that the future will be in good hands.”