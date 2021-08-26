Chancellor Ronnie Green has selected Marc Pearce to serve as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s interim associate to the chancellor for institutional equity and compliance.
According to an article from Nebraska Today, Green announced the appointment on Friday, Aug. 20. Pearce most recently served as the College of Law’s assistant dean for student affairs and administration.
“Marc has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication in his work supporting our students within the College of Law,” Green told Nebraska Today. “I am confident that his background in social psychology and the law profession will help our Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance continue to meet the needs of our campus community during this time of transition.”
Pearce replaces Jake Johnson, who left UNL to take a similar position at Southern Utah University as SUU’s Equal Opportunity Office director and Title IX coordinator. Johnson served in his UNL role for just over a year, beginning July 6, 2020.
In Pearce’s new role he is in charge of the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, which oversees university compliance with affirmative action, equal opportunity, civil rights, Title IX and other higher education, federal and state laws.
UNL has two main positions related to Title IX: the associate to the chancellor position and an interim Title IX coordinator. Susan Foster served as the director of IEC and Title IX coordinator in 2015 followed by Tami Strickman between 2016 and 2019. When Strickman left, Meagan Counley assumed the Title IX coordinator role while a search soon named Johnson as the associate to the chancellor.
Counley, Foster, Johnson and Strickman, as well as the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, NU President Ted Carter, Green and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows, among others, were included in a lawsuit last year that stemmed from “numerous violations” in UNL’s handling of Title IX cases.
According to an updated filing of the case, Foster, Carter and Green were dropped from the lawsuit on Nov. 20, 2020, and the lawsuit still stands.
A member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Robert Van Pelt American Inn of Court, Lincoln Bar Association and American Psychological Association, Pearce graduated from the College of Law in 1999 and earned a doctorate from UNL in 2008, according to his university biography.
Pearce is a Title IX responsible employee — mandating that he report sexual misconduct if he is made aware — and he has taught undergraduate psychology and litigation courses at NU and other campuses.
A search for a permanent associate to the chancellor for institutional equity and compliance will be announced soon, according to the article.
“The staff of the Institutional Equity and Compliance office is committed to integrity and strives to instill in our community a sense of accountability to legal and ethical responsibilities,” Pearce told Nebraska Today. “I am excited to join this team of outstanding professionals.”