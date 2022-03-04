In 1972, a few years after the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, students and faculty members at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sought to create an academic center focused on the study of race, ethnicity and social justice. Their efforts led to the establishment of the Institute for Ethnic Studies, which has gone on to educate countless students on racial justice for the past 50 years.
“Racial justice is important because it really goes to show the ways that people are living different experiences, and that we have to open ourselves up to understanding why those experiences are different,” said Jordan Charlton, a graduate teaching assistant at the Institute for Ethnic Studies.
For him, those 50 years are more than just a number.
“It's a reminder that ethnic studies as a scholarly field is something that comes out of resistance,” he said.
He said it all began with the 1968 student strike at San Francisco State College. Students rallied to protest against the racism and authoritarianism that was prevalent on campus. The strike lasted five months and became the longest strike in American higher education history.
“It's a significant thing to learn your histories, to learn new histories and to move away from a Eurocentric curriculum,” Charlton said. “To do that for 50 years here, with the institute, is something that we should be celebrating.”
The institute plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a week-long series of events from March 28 to April 1. The series of events consists of eight documentary screenings and five lectures from scholars all across the country. The line-up includes Norma Cantú, Daniel Heath Justice, Keisha Blain, Virginia Espino and Renee Tajima-Peña.
Joy Castro, director of the Institute for Ethnic Studies, explained that she wanted to bring in at least one speaker from each program the institute offers: African studies, African American studies, Latinx studies, Latin American studies, Indigenous studies and Asian American studies, which is forthcoming.
“We wanted to bring dynamic, smart, passionate scholars and artists who would appeal to UNL students,” she said. “All of our visitors are incredible, cutting-edge leaders in their fields.”
Castro said that this milestone is about honoring people who have made the institute what it is today.
“It means honoring the tremendous work of the people who've come before us, the professors and students who've worked hard to explore the importance of racial justice and Indigenous justice within traditional academic disciplines and beyond,” she said.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Mark Button, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, have funded the entire 50th anniversary celebration.
“This demonstrates their genuine commitment to ethnic studies and racial justice education at UNL,” Castro said. “We couldn't do this without their support.”
Five episodes of Tajima-Peña’s Public Broadcasting Services docuseries, “Asian Americans,” will be screened at the Lied Center for Performing Arts throughout the week, beginning on March 28 at 4 p.m. The filmmaker herself will talk to students and faculty about the importance of Asian American studies on April 1 at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
“We have a significant Asian American student population here, and our curriculum needs to reflect that,” Castro said.
She acknowledged that, although the current curriculum has not reflected that very well, the department is in the process of creating a new Asian American studies minor.
Alumna Cantú, Norine R. and T. Frank Murchison distinguished professor of the humanities at Trinity University, will deliver the first lecture, “A Pilgrimage: Fifty Years of Ethnic Studies at UNL,” on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. Cantú will also be honoring the co-founder and former director of the institute, Ralph Grajeda, who passed away in 2020.
Following that is a lecture about the past and future of Indigenous studies on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. by another UNL alum, Justice, professor of critical Indigenous studies and English language and literatures at the University of British Columbia.
Blain, associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh, will host a webinar on “Black Women and the Struggle for Human Rights” on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. The closing lecture, “‘Para que me Recuerden’: Acts of Love for Family and Community,” will be presented by Espino, a public historian with specializations in motherhood and health activism, on April 4 at 4 p.m.
Castro said the institute is historically underfunded, but Button is working to change that. Considering how they currently only have a small administrative office suite at Louise Pound Hall, she said she hopes to see their own classrooms, larger faculty offices and social space in the future.
“It's a huge honor to work with incredibly motivated, innovative and dynamic faculty members and students of ethnic studies, and to get to stand on the shoulders of the giants who've come before us,” Castro said.