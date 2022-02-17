Students will have a choice to make at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this spring, as two student election groups (SEG) have now announced candidacies for the executive offices of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska. An SEG known as Illuminate has filed, and their executive candidates spoke to The Daily Nebraskan to discuss who they are, what their goals are and how they hope to achieve them.
Meyri Ibrahim– Presidential Candidate
Ibrahim, a junior journalism and political science double major, is currently president of UNL’s Black Student Union, and serves as the co-chair for the Campus Life and Safety Committee for ASUN.
Dulce Garcia– Internal Vice President
Garcia, a junior advertising and public relations and journalism double major, is currently president of the UNL chapter of Define American, a student group that does immigration advocacy. She’s also a co-founder and vice president of the Combs Honor Scholars, a group housed within the honors program that works to lift up students of color. Within ASUN, she sits on the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Campus Life and Safety Committee.
Harrison Lloyd– External Vice President
Lloyd, a junior international business and economics double major, is currently president of Pride in Business, a group who focuses on supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals in business spaces, and serves as the vice president of the Business International Student Association.
***
Rather than campaign pillars, as are typically listed by SEGs in ASUN elections, the trio is running on a list of four values that they share and wish to bring to their roles: Advocacy, Accessibility, Attainment and Accountability.
Ibrahim said student-led advocacy is vital to the health of UNL in both the short and long term.
“In the current administration, there’s a saying that ‘students are our only stakeholders,” Ibrahim said. “And I truly believe that that is important because students are the ones that elect us into office, and so we should serve them to the best of our ability.”
Accessibility will be reached when more students are able to have their voices heard or have the opportunity to directly participate in ASUN, Lloyd said, which is especially important in regards to members of other student organizations.
The goal of attainment recognizes that not everything can be fixed for diverse individuals at UNL in one year, Garcia said, but rather focuses on how those voices can be enfranchised for years to come and continue to be respected.
“What we promise we can do is to continue to move toward that goal,” she said, “where UNL becomes a more equitable space for every person on campus."
Finally, the campaign is focused on accountability, which Ibrahim said boils down to recognizing ASUN’s past failures and limitations.
“Historically, ASUN has not been following and fulfilling its mission of being the representative voice for all students,” Ibrahim said, although she indicated that this has improved in recent years.
Framing the conversation with students at the center has been a vital contribution from the current administration, Ibrahim said, and Illuminate hopes to continue that next year.
“I think, as someone that ran with the current administration, and has seen the work that they've done,” Ibrahim said, “I think it's really important and a lot of it has been really crucial to spaces that haven't always gotten attention or representation.”
Given the unpredictability of COVID-19, Ibrahim said the campaign will strive to remain adaptable and keep responses up to date.
When asked about sexual assault on campus, Ibrahim said she currently sits on multiple committees working to improve the issue on campus, and she hopes to center student voices on this issue as well.
The campaign filed with ASUN to run in this election almost a week after their competitors, Advance, and just one day before the deadline, but Garcia said they were working to put together the best and most diverse campaign.
When asked about the newly contested campaign and the platform of Advance, Ibrahim said “We’re just going to run a healthy campaign.”