The University of Nebraska is hosting its third annual “I Love NU” Day to give community members the chance to express what the university means to them.
“I Love NU” Day is Tuesday, March 10, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the State Capitol. According to Association of Students of the University of Nebraska President Emily Johnson, UNL students are meeting in the Nebraska Union plaza at 1:10 p.m. to walk to the capitol together.
Johnson said the event is hosted by the NU state relations directors and student body presidents from the four University of Nebraska campuses.
“The biggest purpose [of the event] is to connect university students, staff and faculty with legislators to remind legislators why the university is so important and to continue to secure public funding for UNL,” Johnson said.
The event will kick off in Hearing Room 1525. According to University of Nebraska director of communication Melissa Lee, there will be a brief opening program featuring remarks from NU President Ted Carter, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and the student body presidents of each of the four NU campuses.
Lee said supporters will then sit in the balcony of the Norris Legislative Chamber and be recognized by the Nebraska Legislature. Afterwards, they will have the opportunity to spend time in the capitol, watch senators work and listen to legislative debates.
Lastly, supporters will have the chance to mingle with senators in the Rotunda and discuss why they think it is important to support higher education and the university, Lee said.
“Students are by far the best and most powerful advocates for the University of Nebraska that we have,” Lee said. “Who better to articulate the value of the university than our 51,000 students?”
Buses will bring people from the University of Nebraska Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Kearney to the event, and Lee encourages any and all students to come.
“There’s no particular type of student we’re looking for,” she said. “Senators just really value hearing from individual students about their own unique stories, and we know that every student has a unique story.”
Lee said the university has several priorities in the legislature right now, as senators begin to make decisions about the NU system’s budget.
“We do have some proposals in front of the legislature, but this is really not a lobbying effort,” she said. “This is really more about sharing stories of why people support the University of Nebraska.”
There will be university-themed pop sockets, buttons, pins, window clings and more at the event. According to Lee, there will also be ice cream from the UNL Dairy Store.
Lee said the Dairy Store created a new ice cream flavor called “University Unity” exclusively for the event. It is vanilla ice cream with red strawberry swirls, dark chocolate chips and blue marshmallows, and there will be 200 cups up for grabs.
“It incorporates all the colors of all our different campuses,” she said.
Johnson said this year the event’s organizers have made an effort to involve students who are not typically engaged in policy. She said she is looking forward to seeing a wide range of majors represented at the event.
“I think it will be a cool connection to show the state how important the university is in all aspects of workforce training,” she said.
Lee said she is looking forward to “I Love NU” Day because it allows her to see how much Nebraskans care about their university.
“It’s really special to see the capitol filled with people who are all connected to the University of Nebraska,” she said. “Just about every Nebraskan has been touched by the university, and it’s really special to be among all different people who are bound together by [it].”