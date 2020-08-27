Several Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit today against the Big Ten Conference following the decision to postpone fall sports, asking for a reversal and further clarification of the decision-making process.
The complaint says that the decision to postpone was based on flawed medical information and that the Big Ten did not follow established decision-making procedures, possibly violating the Big Ten Conference Bylaws and Handbook.
The Husker football players represented in the suit are Brant Banks, Brig Banks, Alante Brown, Jackson Hannah, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates and Garrett Snodgrass.
The lawsuit names the following grievances against the Big Ten:
Wrongful interference with business expectations.
Breach of contract.
Declaratory judgement.
“Sadly, these student athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference,” Mike Flood, the lead attorney representing the players, said in a statement. “Our clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision.”