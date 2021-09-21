The Husker Pantry opened its second location on East Campus on Aug. 30, allowing students to get a variety of free resources, including food, hygiene products and other supplies.
The new pantry, located in the East Campus Visitors Center, is open two hours daily, from 4-6 p.m., to all students with an NCard. Resources available to students include canned foods, pasta, gluten-free items, body wash, paper towels and many other essential products.
“We provide the same exact resources for both pantries so that no one has to go to one pantry to get resources that they couldn’t get at the other,” Jamil Funnah, graduate assistant for the Husker Pantry, said. “We wanted to make the East Campus equitable to the City Campus so that if someone was based out of the East Campus and didn’t have the opportunity or time to make it to City Campus, they wouldn’t miss out on any resources.”
The Husker Pantry partnered with the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources to begin working on the second location in the spring of 2021 and was sparked by interest from the college, Funnah said.
“We worked with our partners to help us find space, to market it and to do a lot of other things for us along the way,” Megan Patel, program coordinator of the Husker Pantry, said. “They’ve been really great partners for us.”
The City Campus location is currently open for four to eight hours a day, Patel said, and the East Campus location plans to expand its hours soon. The second location is still working toward gathering more volunteers to be able to do this.
Faculty and on-campus groups have also aided in the opening of the second location, as there are numerous donation bins for the pantry placed around East Campus. Bins are also located around campus, including in the University Health Center, Nebraska Unions and Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center.
“There is a lot of support for the pantry already, whether it’s students who want to use it or staff on East Campus,” Funnah said. “There are a lot of faculty departments that are very happy to help and want to help the pantry be as useful as possible for students.”
The second location of the pantry has been highly sought-after by students who are living on East Campus, according to Funnah.
“There have been certain students that asked me about an East Campus location before we even had a pantry there,” Funnah said. “They were curious if they could find resources there or use the meal tickets we hand out on that campus.”
The opening of the second location allows for easier access to these resources, especially for students who were previously commuting to City Campus to utilize the pantry.
“We wanted to make it easier for the students that live on East Campus so that they didn’t have to make the trip out to City Campus,” Funnah said. “It’s a lot more convenient and less time consuming for them.”