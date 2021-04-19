The Coffee House, founded in 1987 in downtown Lincoln, has persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic by working hard to adjust to a changing world with the help of the local community.
The shop, located at 1324 P St., is a melting pot of Lincoln’s society, Mark Shriner, owner of The Coffee House, said.
“All people, all walks of life — income, orientations, religions, you name it — everybody gets along, I feel like, at The Coffee House,” Shriner said.
Shriner, who has owned the shop since 1989, said workers try to make grabbing coffee an easy and “chill” experience while also going the extra mile for their customers.
When COVID-19 began spreading rapidly last spring, Shriner said that because of The Coffee House’s location, it was hard to rearrange the shop to make it in-line with COVID-19 protocols.
Shriner said that March 16 to April 15, 2020, was the worst month the shop has had in 20 years.
“Staying positive through that was a challenge, to say the least,” Shriner said.
The shop is a popular place for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and downtown workers, Shriner said, so when the university shut down and companies transitioned to remote work in the spring of last year, losing those customers was huge.
“Rebounding from that has been difficult,” Shriner said. “Reaching out to those customers and encouraging them to come down without a drive thru and without some of the easier options has been tricky.”
Hope Smith, kitchen manager of The Coffee House, said that it was gut-wrenching to lose so many customers that were a big part of the shop’s clientele.
Shriner said the shop received little-to-no-government funding, and the option recommended to him by people he talked to was to start a GoFundMe.
Shriner said the fundraiser started when a friend of his mother reached out asking how they could donate money. Shriner responded that he was toying with the idea of creating a GoFundMe but said it felt humiliating and that he needed to be stronger than that.
According to Shriner, his mother’s friend responded and said, “get over it,” and that was how the fundraiser started.
Now, that same GoFundMe has raised more than $22,000 dollars.
“I was blown away. I mean, I absolutely didn’t expect $50, let alone what we got,” Shriner said. “I will say that every dollar we got is going to help keep the place going.”
Shriner and Smith said they are still writing thank yous to the people who donated.
In addition to the fundraiser, The Coffee House has been trying to find ways to continue to satisfy customer needs.
Smith said that the shop is not doing large-scale catering right now, so their mailing and shipping items have increased.
Those items include coffee beans, merchandise and food items that can be easily shipped, according to Smith.
Smith said it is reassuring to see some customers again that have not been in since before the pandemic, and Shriner has been overwhelmed by the community support The Coffee House has received, including from those that no longer live in Lincoln.
“I have never been as overwhelmed with gratitude and the kindness that people have expressed,” Shriner said.