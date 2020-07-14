Hassan Ramzah has been named the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chief of police, according to Nebraska Today.
The announcement for Ramzah’s new position came on July 14 from Bill Nunez, vice chancellor for business and finance. Ramzah started working at UNL as an assistant police chief in August 2016 and started working as UNL’s interim police chief in July 2019. Laurie Bellows, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, led the national search for the next police chief.
In the more than 90 years of the University Police Department’s existence, Ramzah is its first Black police chief.