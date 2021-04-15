The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will host an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic on City Campus Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The clinic will be at the Coliseum, 1350 Vine Street, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Thursday evening. Free parking will be available east of Memorial Stadium with overflow parking at the 14th & Avery Parking Garage.
All UNL students, faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated are eligible for the clinic and must use this link to register. The health department will email an invitation to sign up for an appointment, and students 18 years old or younger will receive additional information on what parental authorization must be provided.
Walk-in appointments will be available for anyone age 19 or older who has a valid NCard. Other higher education institutions in Lancaster County can utilize the clinic as well.
The Pfizer vaccine requires approximately 21 days between the two doses. A clinic for the second dose will be scheduled the week of May 10, according to the announcement.
If students need extended on-campus accommodations to receive the second dose, they should reach out to COVID19@unl.edu to extend housing at no additional cost.
Individuals who wish to help staff Tuesday’s clinic should reach out to julie.kroese@unl.edu for more information.
In addition, any student who has a COVID-19 vaccination card and valid NUID can go to the East Stadium plaza, including those who are vaccinated prior to the clinic, can go to the East Stadium plaza for free food and refreshments, according to Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director.
Green encouraged all UNL community members to get the vaccine for individual protection and to protect the UNL community, calling the COVID-19 vaccination “the single most important step any of us can take” against the virus.
“The more people within our UNL community who are vaccinated, the more quickly we can return to more pre-pandemic opportunities on our campus,” Green said in the announcement. “As a scientist and your chancellor — I highly recommend you take advantage of this opportunity to help keep yourself, and all of us, safe.”