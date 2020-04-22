A gradual reopening of all University of Nebraska campuses will begin May 4, according to a system-wide email.
This email was shared with NU students and staff yesterday. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will continue to provide updates as the date approaches, according to a Nebraska Today article.
For now, all work will continue to be conducted remotely for students and faculty alike, the email stated. Only essential staff whose physical presence is necessary will be allowed on campus until May 4.
Nebraska Today also announced that the steps to begin reopening will not affect UNL’s decision to conduct commencement digitally. All summer classes will still be conducted online. Additionally, summer study abroad sessions remain canceled.