The University of Nebraska-Lincoln set a new record of $598,575 donated to various organizations and programs during the 2022 Glow Big Red event.
The fourth annual event, which took place over 24 hours from Feb. 16-17, received nearly 5,000 donations to over 30 different areas of the university.
Student Life and Leadership, which collected donations for various student organizations, received the most donations with nearly $75,000. College of Arts and Sciences ranked second on the leaderboard of donations and raised over $53,000 across twenty different areas of the college, according to Terri Pieper, marketing and communication director of the College of Arts and Sciences.
“Each area may use the gifts for scholarships, experiential learning opportunities and greatest needs,” Pieper said in an email. “One of three college-level funds that received gifts was for CAS Cares, which support undergraduate and graduate students.”
Pieper said that where the funds are used is decided by the director or chair of each area, or the dean if the donation is made to the broader college.
The College of Business, which ranked third on the leaderboard and raised over $51,000, saw student scholarships as the largest area of donation, according to Rik Barrera, associate dean of operations, inclusion and chief of staff at the college of business.
“I think often donors want to know, ‘okay, what’s this money going to do for the college or for the department?’” Barrera said, “and so they’re very willing to give for scholarships.”
Nebraska Athletics, which was fourth on the leaderboard and raised nearly $50,000, will use the donations to fund the new athletic facility, according to Keith Mann, the assistant athletic director for communications.
While the College of Business receives many other donations throughout the year, Barrera said the Glow Big Red event is successful in recruiting new donors.
“We bring in quite a bit of money through the generosity of our donors, so this individual effort of just a couple days of Glow Big Red, it kind of pales in comparison,” Barrera said. “But what we like about it is it helps us reach out to more individuals maybe that have never given before, so we can get them more involved.”
The Glow Big Red website displays the names of donors and the amount donated to each area, at the discretion of the donor. The Daily Nebraskan ranked eighteenth on the leaderboard and raised over $6,000 with 52 total donors.
Barrera said that it is cool for him to see companies and individuals donate to students who they may later employ.
“That’s kind of really cool to see that completely come full circle,” Barrera said. “You know, [if] a student comes here, they may be the beneficiary of a scholarship or tutoring or something from a company or an individual that they then might one day work for.”
Regardless of who the donor is, colleges and organizations around the university were excited to participate in the fundraising event, Barrera said.
“We’re always excited to engage with our alumni base and with our business partners…” he said. “It always surprises us, it shouldn’t, but it always surprises us how willing they are to help the students.”