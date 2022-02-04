Free condoms and lube are now available in most University of Nebraska-Lincoln residence hall lobbies thanks to a joint initiative by two student governments.
Residents can find these supplies in bundles — known as safer sex kits — at distribution points somewhere in the lobby of their residence hall or complex. Each kit, packaged by the Women’s Center and LGBTQA+ Center, contains three condoms — a set of either latex, non-latex or flavored — and a packet of lube.
The stations are funded by the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and Residence Hall Association. Last semester, the two student governments passed twin funding bills providing $6,000 total for enough condoms, lube, internal condoms and dental dams to last the residence halls to the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.
ASUN Sens. Zoe Keese, a junior biochemistry major, and Jake Drake, a junior political science major, were the project’s first sponsors. Keese said the new distribution points increase accessibility to sexual health resources and improve campus health and safety.
The distribution of safer sex kits culminates a years-long effort for Keese and Drake threading together the Women’s Center, LGBTQA+ Center, RHA and Residence Life.
“This is one of the only collaborations [between ASUN and RHA] that I’ve ever heard of,” Keese said.
Pat Tetreault, director of the Women’s Center and LGBTQA+ Center, said the pair of senators first reached out with their idea to distribute safer sex kits in the residence halls in January 2020. Stephanie Alderson, assistant director of the Women’s Center, said the $6,000 idea was too expensive at the time.
To gather the funding they needed, the two senators proposed a partnership to RHA.
“I don’t think we would have been able to accomplish it without the help of RHA and RHA’s advisers and exec team,” Keese said.
Jacob Sherry, an RHA adviser and the assistant director for assessment and leadership in Residence Life, said that based on feedback from RHA senators and Residence Life, RHA suggested starting with a single distribution point in Smith Hall.
By Keese’s account, the safer sex kits were a hit.
“I was only surprised how often the stations did need to be replenished,” Keese said. “It showed that putting them there did increase a resource that students clearly needed.”
As UNL shifted classes online in March 2020 the safer sex kits experiment was still underway. According to Keese, COVID-19 forced the sexual health initiative to take a backseat.
The pieces were put back together last fall, when ASUN and RHA passed two bills dedicating $3,000 each to funding the distribution of safer sex kits at eight stations across the residence halls and complexes.
Sherry said Residence Life and University Housing had to greenlight the initiative before distribution could begin. When distribution was approved at the beginning of this spring semester, Sherry placed the first batch of kits at its distribution point.
“This was a project that was driven by students for students and it is exciting to see as it has slowly grown and gained support,” Sherry said through email.
The Women’s Center and LGBTQA+ Center stock several distribution points at UNL with safer sex kits and educational materials. Tetreault said the safer sex kits program is decades old.
One of the last changes to the safer sex kits program was in 2018, when the University Health Center stopped delivering sexual health supplies to students’ doors. In 2019, Tetreault said the Women’s Center took over the safer sex kits program from the University Health Center.
According to Keese, when ASUN and RHA tested safer sex kits in Smith Hall two years ago, the kits needed to be replaced “each week.”
Just over a week since distribution began, the station tucked behind the elevators in the largest residence hall on campus sits empty.