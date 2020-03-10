Twelve hours into the 36-hour voting period of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska elections, four complaints were lodged with the Electoral Commission.
There were two complaints filed against student election group Envision, one against student election group Progress and one related to a bill passed by the senate. Three are questions of bylaw violations, and the last is a complaint against changes made to a survey question on the ballot.
Electoral Commission director Katherine Alberts submitted a complaint about Envision’s internal vice presidential candidate and current speaker of the senate Drew Harrahill. According to the complaint, he used an official ASUN group chat to post a message that could be seen as campaign materials. Alberts said that this violates the bylaws against using official university or ASUN channels to promote a student election group.
The second complaint was lodged by current ASUN President Emily Johnson against student election group Progress’s internal vice presidential candidate Oscar Canizales. According to her complaint, Canizales posted a picture on his Instagram story supporting Progress using the University of Nebraska and ASUN logos. Johnson lists the conduct as a violation of the bylaws that state no ASUN resource can be used to prepare or distribute campaign materials and that the use of the university logo violates university trademark policy.
“I fear that Progress’s use of the logo may be perceived as tacit endorsement of their campaign during a race in which ASUN must be neutral,” Johnson wrote on the complaint form.
The third complaint was filed by William Newman, a graduate student who claims that he, among others, received an email from current Sen. Eric Rodene, who is running with Envision, endorsing Envision in the ASUN elections. Newman said that he would like to bring into question whether a mass email can be sent endorsing one candidate or party, and he claimed that he and some of the other recipients had never given their email to Rodene or Envision.
Drew Havens, a member of Sustain UNL, submitted a ballot question on behalf of the recognized student organization asking for student opinion on replacing the traditional red balloon release at Husker football games with a more sustainable alternative. Havens issued a complaint because he believes the question had been altered from when it was discussed at the ASUN senate meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Although additions to the ballot question were discussed, they were never passed, according to Havens, and The Daily Nebraskan coverage of the meeting, and the bill passed with no amendments.
All of these complaints will be tried at a hearing after the weekly ASUN meeting, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.