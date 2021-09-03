Global and Historical Moments of Reckoning was a panel hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences, who partnered with E.N. Thompson to explore the themes of race, gender and slavery.
The panel took place at Kimball Hall on Sept. 1 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The forum began with Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Elizabeth Spiller welcoming Dr. Colette Yellow Robe, an academic retention specialist, who gave a land acknowledgement, stating that the land UNL was founded on is the homeland of Indigenous Tribal Nations before the panel began.
Spiller then introduced the event’s moderator, Nkenge Friday, the assistant vice chancellor for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The event’s panelists were William G. Thomas III, Deirdre Cooper Owens, Margaret Jacobs and Ng’ang’a Wahu-Mũchiri.
Thomas, a history professor at UNL, spoke about his book “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation's Founding to the Civil War.” His research focused on enslaved people suing for their freedom after the American Revolution in Maryland and Washington D.C., Thomas said.
He said his research led him to New Orleans to meet with the descendants of enslaved people.
“Within minutes of the meetings, I knew that the past was not the past,” Thomas said, “and my perspective on the history of American slavery would never be the same.”
Thomas reflected on Sandra Thomas, one of the many descendants he met with, whose family had brought a lawsuit against a group of priests.
“Her family had sued the Jesuits in Maryland, and the Jesuits had eventually sold 272 men, women and children to Louisiana to pay off the debt,” Thomas explained. “Today, the sale, the trauma, had effects that were plainly visible and being felt up to the present.”
Thomas pointed out how enslaved people were nameless and faceless in history. He said he learned that slavery was experienced by particular families whose positive characteristics were not displayed in history.
Thomas said he found his connection by looking at his family’s ancestry. He said as he looked into his grandmother’s ancestry, occupations ranged from doctors, judges, lawyers and tobacco planters in Prince George County.
“It was obvious that they were slaveholders,” Thomas said. “What I did not know was that one of the doctors got his start as a young lawyer for the Jesuits against the Queen family.”
So, after his discovery, he said he questioned what reckoning with history looks like.
“The past holds such suffering, such sorrow, such tragedy, and the possibility of transcendence,” Thomas said.
Cooper Owens, director of humanities in medicine, began her talk focusing on race, gender and women’s health.
Her experience being disbelieved by doctors led her to study the intersection of race, slavery, medicine and gender, she said.
Cooper Owens said she has learned the legacy of the 19th century is always present. She called out medical racism and its effects on Black women.
Jacobs, a history professor, discussed her research, which focuses on how government authorities continued to remove Indigenous children and forced them to attend residential schools in Canada.
According to Jacobs, after she met survivors of government removal, she asked herself how she could help people come to terms with their trauma and develop ways of relating to one another. She said she realized she had the scholarly skills to serve the cause of truth and reconciliation.
Jacobs went on to say that it is good to be uncomfortable sometimes because it gives you a taste of what it is like for people of color who have to deal with this most of the time.
“I seek out opportunities to be around multi-racial groups,” Jacobs said. “Sometimes it is even better to be the minority in the group. It can be awkward and uncomfortable and vulnerable when I am one of the few white people with a large group of Indigenous, Black or people of color.”