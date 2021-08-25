This story was updated on Aug. 25, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. to include a statement from Phi Gamma Delta's headquarters.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced that the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity — commonly known as FIJI — has had its operations suspended and house closed following potential violations of its probation and allegations of sexual assault.
The UNL Police Department started an investigation as soon as an incident of alleged sexual assault was reported early Tuesday morning, Green said in a statement. The investigation is still open and ongoing.
We take any allegation of sexual assault very seriously. We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of Phi Gamma Delta while @UNLPD continues to investigate this incident. My full statement + resources: https://t.co/WZZ44NIMfS pic.twitter.com/on2pAr7O2e— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) August 25, 2021
FIJI has had multiple sexual assault allegations, and the fraternity was suspended in 2017 after members of the fraternity harassed Women’s March protesters in January that year.
A protest was held in front of the FIJI house Tuesday in support of the victim. Hundreds of students attended to chant, hold signs and observe a moment of silence for the victim.
Rob Caudill, the executive director of Phi Gamma Delta headquarters, provided The Daily Nebraskan with a statement from the fraternity, which said Phi Gamma Delta takes the allegations seriously and does not tolerate sexual violence.
“Our chapter at the University of Nebraska is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate allegations of sexual assault by one of its members,” the statement reads. “The International Fraternity is working with the University and will take appropriate action pending the findings of the investigation.”
The chapter’s house is currently closed, and operations are suspended while the investigation continues.
Green said these measures are “the responsible action to take for everyone involved.”
Green also said that the university is committed to creating a safe campus environment for students, faculty, and staff.
According to federal law, the university is required to investigate and address the allegations of sexual misconduct, Green said.
This past spring, the university instituted a new mandatory Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response training. Green mentions that the university has taken steps to provide additional resources and mechanisms and support for campus.
Counseling and Psychological Services is available for appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students who are in a crisis situation after hours can call (402) 472-7450 and follow the prompts provided.