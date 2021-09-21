As the smell of fresh tacos and the sound of guitars, maracas and singing filled the Nebraska Union Plaza, Hispanic culture was on display for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community.
For many UNL students, their heritage is an important part of their identity. With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, students have an extra opportunity to celebrate that heritage.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is a month of celebration from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 that honors the heritage of Hispanic and Latinx people and recognizes their contributions and achievements throughout history.
This year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services opened celebrations by hosting its annual Fiesta on the Green on Friday, Sept. 17, north of the Nebraska Union.
Those in attendance had the opportunity to meet some of the recognized student organizations that focus on Hispanic culture and racial diversity, such as the Mexican American Student Association, Define American and the Lambda Theta Nu sorority, among others, while dancing and moving to music. Many groups also had a variety of activities, like making paper flowers, coloring and playing Lotería for small prizes like candy.
The event featured live music by Son Peruchos, an Andean and South American fusion band based in Des Moines, Iowa, and fresh, hand-made tacos were provided by the Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N food truck to any guests checked in.
Orlando Ponce-Rodriguez, a senior nutrition and health sciences major from South Omaha, said he was always surrounded by a Hispanic community growing up.
“It was always a part of my culture growing up, even at school,” Ponce-Rodriguez said. “Coming to the university was definitely a culture shock.”
After feeling a little lost at the university, Ponce-Rodriguez found MASA and is now the vice president of the group.
“This group really helped me connect back with my roots and spread it around campus,” he said.
Like Ponce-Rodriguez, Dulce Garcia, a junior journalism and advertising and public relations double major and Define American member, said she has always had a close relationship with her heritage. She’s now a member of Define American, an RSO that uses activism to spread awareness and education about immigrants, identity and citizenship.
After being born in Mexico, Garcia’s family moved to Wood River when she was five.
“My background is everything to me,” Garcia said. “I’m a product of immigration, I’m the product of a very proud Latinx mom; I can’t imagine the person I would be if I wasn’t attached to my community and my heritage.”
Garcia hopes that through events like Fiesta on the Green, people both within and outside of the Hispanic community have a chance to experience a little bit of their culture and enjoy the time they spend together.
“For some people, these events are the first time they are proud to be themselves and proud of their heritage,” she said. “I think it’s really important because representation is everything, and events like this definitely represent the community well.”