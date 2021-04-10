Emotions ran high Saturday afternoon as members of the community from all backgrounds gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol to protest Asian hate.
“We are not a virus,” protesters shouted in the streets as they marched in solidarity. “No Hate in Our State” and “Hate is Not Born it is Taught,” signs were held high during the protest.
Before the march began, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and protest organizers Tania Castillo and Diane Choi introduced Christy Yang and UNL graduate student Tamayo Zhou to speak to the crowd about personal experiences and hate they have received. As Yang gave her speech, she had to pause as she became emotional.
“Growing up Korean-American in predominantly white neighborhoods, the discomfort I felt with my heritage and my ability to speak up for myself still brings back the same raw emotions,” Yang said in her speech. “I want to take this opportunity to reclaim my voice. For too long I lived undermining my experiences. Time will never serve as a hindrance to the amount of strength, influence or impact your words can serve.”
The crowd cheered for her to keep going. Zhou described ways to support Asian members of the community such as standing up against discrimination and supporting them in any way possible.
Cars passing the crowd honked their horns and cheered to show their support of the cause.
“I face discrimination and harassment for my skin color,” Meena Pannirselvam, a protester and graduate student, said. “I’ve been told to go back home, you don’t belong here. I am here to stand up for my community.”
At the base of the capitol steps sat a large banner displaying names of victims of hate crimes.. The banner was carried by volunteers at the front of the march.
“I’m here to show support,” Pamela Johnson, a protester, said.”I think it is important to have a presence here. We need to support each other.”
Some members of the protest were there to continue their activism.
“I have been a huge advocate [against] anti-Asian hate,” Yixu Xuen Tay, a protester, said. “I am here to support my friends. Even though I’m from Malaysia and I am international I am here to support the Asian-American community, AAIP, as well as the international student community.”
Many Black Lives Matter advocates who organized previous protests at the capitol were at the protest to show their support for #StopAsianHate.
On North 27th Street, the protesters were briefly stopped by LPD officers as they marched down the street. The officers told protesters to stop marching in the street because they were worried they would be hit by cars. After discussion, the protesters convinced the officers to let them continue.
Following the march, various volunteers stood up to speak and share their experiences.
Protesters bowed their heads and took six minutes of silence to honor victims of Asian hate.
As protesters left the capitol, chants continued and the community continued to rally behind the Asian community.
“This is getting out of hand in the country,” Tauni Waddington, a protester, said. “People aren’t viruses. This is just ignorance and stupidity. I am pissed. Enough is enough.”
Zekiel Williams and Grace Kovar contributed to the reporting of this story.