University of Nebraska-Lincoln Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller announced Monday morning that she will be resigning from her role, according to an email sent to deans and faculty of the university.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email to students, faculty and staff that Spiller will be stepping down at Thanksgiving.
“I must return home, to Boston, to care for an aging parent,” Spiller wrote in her letter, “to honor my commitment to the person who raised me.”
Spiller joined UNL in March of 2020, just as the university was cancelling in-person classes and transitioning to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green thanked Spiller for her dedication to the university and the academic mission of UNL.
“Through innovative measures such as last year’s Winter mini-sessions and the Husker Starter Pack, she and her team helped to ensure that our students continued to advance forward despite the obstacles of the pandemic,” Green wrote.
In her email, Spiller talked about the many accomplishments she and her office had during her time as EVC, which included faculty compensation increases this fall, COVID-19 related protocols for pre-tenure faculty impacted by the pandemic and closing COVID “opportunity gaps” that students faced.
Spiller said she will spend the next few weeks tying up loose ends and supporting a smooth transition in the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor.
“I want to reiterate that it has been an honor to work with you, directly and indirectly, to support our students and the academic programs that are at the heart of this great university,” Spiller said. “I wish you all good health and great success in the months and years ahead.”
Green said that the university will be announcing steps forward for this important role soon.