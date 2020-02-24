A new vendor in the Nebraska Union offers students an alternative way to eat healthy while on the go.
Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods, a food service focused on providing healthy meals to busy people, according to its website, partnered with the union to introduce a new smart fridge that allows University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to buy meals with the swipe of a card.
According to Ryan Lahne, interim director of the Nebraska Unions, the Nebraska Union Board was looking to add an option for students that could cater to more restrictive diets, such as gluten-free and vegan.
“Eat Fit Go is locally produced in a kitchen in Omaha, never frozen and brought straight to campus,” Lahne said. “It provides fresh food outside of normal vendor hours because [the fridge] is open whenever the building is open, regardless of vendor operating hours.”
The fridge is automated, and to purchase one of the vacuum-packed, microwavable meals all a student has to do is to swipe a credit card, open the fridge and take out an item. According to Lahne, the fridge knows automatically what is being taken out and charges the purchaser for that item.
Brock Hubert, CEO of Eat Fit Go, said the company tries to cater to many different diets, and the automated fridge makes it easy for students to search for certain ingredients. The touchscreen allows patrons to filter out items like meat, gluten and other dietary restrictions.
Hubert graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2015 and credited his and Matthew Travers’ connections to the university for the company’s expansion to the union. Travers is the Managing Director for Business Development of Eat Fit Go.
Travers graduated from UNL in 2005 with a degree in finance, and said he is familiar with the struggle college students can face when trying to eat healthy.
“I know some students are left without food on weekends, and in a pinch the easiest thing to do is get food that’s usually not that healthy,” Travers said. “To have a healthy, quick option like Eat Fit Go is to not have to think about what you’re going to eat and to feel good about what you’re eating.”
Eat Fit Go has options available at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska Omaha through a traditional check-out register, as well as several corporate-owned retail locations throughout Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. It also recently launched an e-commerce site, allowing anyone to pre-order the meals online and have them delivered or pick them up at a retail site.
According to Hubert, Eat Fit Go works hard to ensure its meals satisfy both nutrition and taste.
“Food can be super healthy, but if it doesn’t taste good, you’re not going to eat it,” he said.
Lahne said if the Eat Fit Go fridge in the union does well, the university might consider expanding some of the products to other places around the university, such as the Herbie’s Markets or the East Campus Union.
“[The opportunity to expand] is exciting,” Lahne said. “[It’s exciting] to have that opportunity for 24/7 fresh, good-for-you type food elsewhere on campus.”
This article was modified at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 to correct the names of universities with Eat Fit Go options.