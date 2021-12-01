Divest NU, a coalition of students calling for university-wide removal of investments in fossil fuels, is back with new demands for the University of Nebraska.
Organizers, who are encouraging divestment to remove such funds, are getting ready for a rally and multiple testimonies at the NU Board of Regents meeting on Friday, Dec. 3.
This week, the group released four specific demands of NU, including making public commitments, a reasonable action plan and taking action in a transparent way for the entire university.
“Divestment is the best way to bring everyone to the table and ensure a liveable world for future generations,” Madison Zucco, a senior environmental studies and global studies double major and a core leader of Divest NU, said in a press release.
According to Abigail Ridder, a junior environmental studies major and a divestment advocate, Divest NU was founded by one student in fall 2019 and has grown to a system-wide coalition of students calling for divestment.
The organization is most active at Board of Regents meetings, where students can testify their support of divestment before elected regents, as well as rallying students ahead of time. This will be the second rally, following one in April 2021, that organizers have hosted directly ahead of board meetings.
“There are few things that make you feel as powerful as going out there and respectfully telling off the administration,” Ridder said at a community organization event on Monday.
Zucco explained Monday that divesting at NU would mean intentionally pulling all funding, both direct and indirect, out of Carbon Underground 200 companies.
CU200 companies are the top 100 coal and top 100 gas companies that have the potential to produce the highest carbon emissions.
According to NU-published numbers as of June 30, there are two funds the university uses for investments: Fund A and Fund N.
Fund A is primarily for monetary gifts given directly to the University of Nebraska Foundation, but the fund’s amount is not publicly available as they are controlled by the foundation and not the regents. Fund N consists of monetary donations to the university as a whole, which had $7.2 million in it as of June 30.
Divest NU’s core demands are:
NU making a public commitment to fully divest all funds — Fund A and Fund N — from CU200 companies by a to-be-determined reasonable date.
Formulating an action-oriented plan to achieve full divestment by promised date.
Carrying out the plan and achieving full divestment by promised date.
Completing demands one through three in a way that prioritizes transparency to the NU community, involves students in the process, communicates climate change and its many intersections as motivation to divest and gives credit where credit is due.
“Divestment is an investment in students of today and tomorrow,” Ridder said in the press release. “We need clear and public communication from the university on progress towards divestment.”
The Daily Nebraskan has reached out to an NU spokesperson for comment.