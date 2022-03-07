An unexpected email sent from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln housing services on Feb. 11 made family housing resident Jacob Kaiser extremely distressed.
In the email, Charlie Francis, senior director of University Housing & Dining Services, said that the university has made the decision to sell two of its family housing complexes, Colonial Terrace Apartments on 3301-3401 Starr St. and U Street Apartments on 2224 U St., and repurpose the Vine Street Apartments on 2222 & 2244 Vine St.
Without any prior warning, hundreds of students and their family members were notified that they would need to move out by June 30, 2022, regardless of when they have signed their lease.
Jacob Kaiser, a heavy equipment operator at Bobcat of Lincoln, has been living at the family housing complex on U Street with his wife, Teresa Kaiser, a mechanical engineering undergraduate student at UNL, since March 2021.
“I'm the sole income of our household,” Kaiser said. “And the housing market in Lincoln is just not great for [households with] a one-person income.”
Francis said in the email that the university is “unable to make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years” to keep the three properties available to residents.
Anjaneshwar Ganesan, a senior physics major from India, has been living at the Vine Street Apartments with his mother, Uma Ganesan, a graduate student in education studies, for two and a half years.
“They just made all the decisions by themselves without even consulting us,” he said. “They are basically asking more than 50 families to relocate in a span of six months. And I don't think Lincoln will have open spaces for 50 families right around campus. It’s just impossible.”
Ganesan said the news was so unbelievable he thought it was a scam when he first received it. Even after verifying the news, he and his mother had no time to process their own emotions.
“My first thought was to immediately start searching for apartments,” he said. “My plan was we are going to apply and then set the move-in date at somewhere close to the end of the semester."
It has been four years since Ganesan saw his family in India, and he and his mother have plans to go home this summer. Having to move out of their apartment by June 30 would have forced them to put off their visit home.
The residents, mostly international or graduate students, formed an ad hoc committee in response to the sudden announcement that left them scrambling for answers. Kaiser said he is acting as a family housing representative with seven other students.
These residents met on Feb. 13 outside the Vine Street Apartments to share ideas on how they should move forward. Some suggested enlisting the help of the Graduate Student Assembly and the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska. Since then, members of GSA and ASUN have been acting as the voice of the residents and engaging in active communication with UNL administrators about the issue.
A heated Zoom discussion between university housing administrators and residents on Feb. 14 preceded news that UNL will put a pause on shutting down the family housing units.
“There was a huge revolt against them on the Zoom call,” Ganesan said. “We were all in unison that we're not gonna move out of the apartments because this was not done respectfully.”
Katherine Ankerson, executive vice chancellor of academic affairs, and Laurie Bellows, vice chancellor for student affairs, announced in an email sent out the next day that they will be pausing further action until they can develop a plan to minimize impact on current residents.
“We truly apologize for any distress our messaging may have caused you and your family,” the email said.
Even so, neither Kaiser nor Ganesan believed that this would be the end of the issue.
“They're going to wait for a few months for all this tension to die down,” Ganesan said. “They might stop the online applications for the apartments and wait for a lot of people to leave. Then, maybe they’ll do something to the apartments.”
Kaiser said he thinks that the announcement to delay closure is “a frontage for something else.”
“They're definitely stopping the June 30th closure,” he said. “But I think it's just giving them time to come up with another idea that they think we won't try to push or fight.”
He hopes that the university will keep its promise of being open to hearing ideas from students and families living in those housing units.
“They promised to include us in all of their decision-making from here on out,” he said. “I hope that they actually keep the promises that they made to us.”