Delta Upsilon Fraternity has been placed on a four year probation by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communications and marketing officer.
The fraternity’s housing license will also be revoked beginning on June 1, 2022, Fiddelke said. Without a housing license, the fraternity will not be allowed to house freshmen.
Fiddelke said the university is unable to comment on the nature of the probation, as it is a student conduct issue.
This is a developing story.
This story was updated at 7:02 p.m. on Feb. 23 to correct the spelling of Fiddelke.