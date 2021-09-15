The University of Nebraska system is more diverse than ever before, citing gains in minority and first-time students.
More than 1 in 5 students identify as a minority, according to new data, making up 21% of The NU’s total student population. This has risen from 12% in the last decade, according to an NU news release.
Enrollment for the fall 2021 semester NU-wide is 50,653, a decline of 2% from last year, according to the NU news release. Enrollment specifically at UNL is 24,431, a decline of 2.7% from the previous year, according to a separate UNL news release.
While the NU system has encountered an overall decrease, there are more first-time freshmen, graduate and professional students, as well as growth in areas of study such as engineering, public health, allied health professions, business, architecture and information science and technology.
UNL’s rate of first-time freshmen who identify as first-generation students increased 4.7% to 1,173. The number of first-year Nebraska resident students increased 1.1% to 3,561.
“Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families,” NU President Ted Carter said in the NU news release. “To be welcoming our most diverse student body in our history is truly an achievement to celebrate.”
UNL attributed its decrease in enrollment to an overall 13.5% decrease in international students and through graduation success, according to the UNL news release. This graduation success includes an institution record of 3,594 degrees awarded during the spring 2021 commencement.
“While our enrollment may be slightly down overall, one of the driving factors of that is our success in achieving record numbers of graduates. We are excited to see a variety of positive trends that we can build upon as we move forward,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in the release.
To combat the decrease of international representation on campuses, UNL leaders are continuing to develop new partnerships across the globe, including a program that will draw students from Egypt. This is meant to counteract the overall international enrollment decrease.
In addition to this partnership, graduate programs for international students increased overall by 6.8%. UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, College of Engineering, College of Architecture and College of Journalism and Mass Communications contributed to this increase, according to the university’s release.
“Our university continues to work tirelessly, overcoming challenges and delivering on our promise that Nebraska is a place where every person and every interaction matters,” Green said. “That commitment helps us to maintain momentum, meet our goals and better serve our diverse and talented students from across Nebraska and around the world.”