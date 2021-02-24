In his time at The Daily Nebraskan, David Berman has worked in the copy, culture and COVID-19 sections. Now, he will add editor-in-chief to that list.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Publication Board announced Berman, junior journalism, advertising and public relations and marketing triple major, as The Daily Nebraskan’s 2021-22 editor-in-chief on Monday, Feb. 22.
“The DN has really been the integral part of my college experience and I wanted to leave it in a better place than I found it in my freshmen year,” Berman said. “I just wanted to give back to a publication that has given so much to me.”
Berman said he started at the DN his freshman year. For the first few weeks, he worked as a copy editor, but he had an interest in writing, so he also started working as a culture reporter.
Grace Gorenflo, senior journalism major and current editor-in-chief of The Daily Nebraskan, said she first met Berman when she was an assistant news editor last school year.
“I was always very impressed with his professionalism and his friendliness,” Gorenflo said. “He’s a very strong worker and he is very loyal to the job. He has a great eye for journalism and he really understands it.”
For the next two years, Berman said he worked as a copy editor and culture reporter. He was the assistant culture editor last semester, and became the COVID-19 section co-editor after Gorenflo asked him to.
Berman said The Daily Nebraskan is where he made some of his closest friends, and it feels like a family to him. Berman said journalism is a field where journalists need real-life experience to do well, and he said he gained that valuable real-life journalism experience from the DN.
There were five candidates for the editor-in-chief position, and they each had 15 minutes to give a presentation about their vision for the DN, according to Berman. Berman said his presentation included three main goals for the student publication.
His first goal is to put an emphasis on digital content and marketing, because he said that even though the DN is primarily an online publication, it is not marketed that way.
He said the DN has the infrastructure in place already, like the newsletter and the text alerts, but he said it needs to reach more people with those resources and prioritize visual content, like using Instagram and TikTok.
“I think the DN just needs a better brand personality on campus,” Berman said. “I think we can relate to students better.”
His second goal is to make reporting more efficient by continuing Gorenflo’s emphasis on the beat system, according to Berman. Also, he said he wants to look at the DN’s engagement metrics to see what students are reading, so the DN covers the topics students actually care about and want to read.
His third goal is to improve external relations and connect better with students, administration and with other Big Ten student newspapers. Berman said he wants to form some sort of partnership with other Big Ten student newspapers, whether that is a shared Slack channel, a messaging software, or working on large projects together.
Gorenflo said her piece of advice to Berman would be that it is okay to not know exactly what he is doing, and that it is okay if he does not see all of his plans through.
“Be flexible,” Gorenflo said. “Try to remain calm and know that it’s okay if everything doesn’t go as planned.”
Berman said becoming the editor-in-chief of the DN was not something that was on his mind during his first few years. However, as he grew as a person and as a journalist, he felt a draw towards it.
“Just thinking back to who I was as a freshman, just some kid with no experience and to just get to this point, I’m really humbled and honored to be in this position,” Berman said.