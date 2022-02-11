As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, ”If Memorial Stadium starts serving drinks, will UNL become a wet campus?”
On Friday morning, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents could permit each of the system’s four campuses the choice to offer alcohol at athletic and other campus events. The policy amendment also allows NU to consider doing business with liquor companies, but it would have to adhere to venue leasing and operating agreements.
Deb Fiddelke, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s chief communication and marketing officer, said the decision to sell alcohol at UNL remains in the hands of Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
Although alcohol is not sold or allowed at sports games so far, UNL permits alcohol to be served at events — such as Garth Brooks’ 2021 concert at Memorial Stadium — and for certain classes, like Vines, Wines and You.
UNL students and roommates Tyler Hurst, a freshman sports media and communication major, and Brenden Evers, a freshman sports media and communications major, attended the Nebraska men’s basketball win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The pair disagreed over whether alcohol should be sold and consumed at university events.
“I’m not a big fan of having drunk fans at the stadium,” Hurst said. “I can speak from personal experience cause I’ve been to a lot of Packers games in my day.”
“It doesn’t affect me, so I’m not really concerned about it very much,” Evers said. “I just feel like the university should do whatever they want, because, in reality, I don’t think it will matter to the game day atmosphere that much.”
Leon Gordon, a sophomore horticulture major, said allowing alcohol at games might come with the risk of alcohol being more accessible for those under the age of 21.
“It might be good for making the university money,” Gordon said. “I mean for academic reasons, perhaps not, but for social reasons perhaps students might like that privilege.”
Last week, most respondents to a KLKN poll asking their readers whether alcohol should be allowed at NU athletic events voted no. Still, comments were mixed on KLKN’s Twitter.
“It’s already there,” one commenter said. “Might as well make it official.”
Tom Osborne, former Husker football coach and athletic director at UNL, told KETV last week that bringing alcohol into sports affects the nature of the audience.
“We’ve always [welcomed] kids and families,” Osborne said. “And so I would certainly advise them to think this over very carefully before they make this move.”
Fiddelke said there is no definite future regarding alcohol at upcoming events.
“Any agreement, any future plans, certainly at any venues that are owned by the city — or Memorial Stadium — would have to have all the proper licensing and permitting by the city of Lincoln,” Fiddelke said.