As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, a reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why can't I use my credit/debit card to pay for union mobile ordering?”
Starting this past spring semester the use of credit cards within the mobile ordering app began in the union, Ryan Lahne, director of Nebraska Unions, said in an email.
“The use of credit cards started in the spring semester and resumed this fall,” he said.
Users of the mobile ordering app can purchase food by credit card for pickup from Starbucks, Subway, Valentino’s, Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake, though credit cards are not accepted for mobile purchase at Imperial Palace, according to Lahne.