As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, a reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why has it taken so long for the Canfield Administration Building’s basement and first floor to be renovated into the new Husker Hub?”
Husker Hub is officially moved into the first floor and basement of the Canfield Administration Building South, but renovations are an ongoing project, according to Brooke Hay, director of capital construction and assistant vice president for facilities, planning and capital programs. Many different factors contributed to the project’s extension.
“The main ones were correcting some existing conditions discovered during demolition, extended lead times due to COVID and different work sequencing and labor resources, also due to COVID-19,” Hay said in an email.
While the renovations are not yet finished, Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid, said students are welcome to check out the renovations in person.
He also said students can join a virtual walk-in appointment with a staff member by logging on to the Husker Hub website if they have any questions or concerns.
According to its website, Husker Hub is a place where students can get help with a variety of topics and services, such as class registration, transcripts, student bills and scholarships.
Husker Hub staff are trained to help students with different services and leave students feeling more knowledgeable and confident, according to its website.