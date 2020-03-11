As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous user asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why doesn't Chick-fil-A/Steak ‘n Shake in the City Union use trays/other reusable materials and only to-go bags for all meals, even for eat in?”
The use of trays for Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake is obsolete due to their corporate policy, according to Steve Campbell, a member of the management team for MSE Branded Foods. The corporate policy for both Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake is to use take-out packaging in university environments so students have the flexibility to transport their orders as needed.
“The basic reason is we feel the university students would rather grab-and-go and take it with them,” Campbell said. “There is always the option of sitting down and eating, but we prepare all our food to go. That way they can just choose to eat here at the union, or they can get it and go.”