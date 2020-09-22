As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, "When are the other places in the Union (Chick-fil-A, Subway, and Starbucks) going to be available on the to-go app?”
According to Dave Annis, director of Dining Services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, many of the restaurants in the Union have already made the transition onto the Transact Mobile Ordering app UNL adopted this semester, and some are still in the process of being added.
“Steak and Shake has been taking Dining Dollars through the Transact Mobile app for the last two weeks,” Annis said in an email.
Steve Campbell, a member of the management team for MSE Branded Foods, said Chik-fil-A will probably be on the app by Thursday or Friday this week.
“We have a very new staff, and a very new staff has to be trained in order to be able to use it,” Campbell said.
Annis also said that Valentino’s, Subway and Starbucks at the Nebraska East Union are running on the app. Additionally, Imperial Palace is in the process of getting on the app and is expected to be a contributor soon.
“It will take us at least two weeks to get [Imperial Palace’s] equipment in and menus set up in the app before we can get them up and running,” Annis said.
Kim Culver, manager of Starbucks at the City Union, said Starbucks is also in the process of becoming available on the app.