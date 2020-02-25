As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What is in Room 401 in the Union?”
Room 401 in the Nebraska Union is a student group office that is used annually by the Nebraska Union Board for its meetings addressing the needs and concerns of the public and the Nebraska Unions’ programs, according to Ryan Lahne, interim director of the Nebraska Unions.
One of the ways students can find where certain rooms are in the union is by utilizing the location resources in the building, Lahne said.
“The digital signage throughout the building is probably the best resource for what is where in the union,” Lahne said.
However, Lahne said the location resources don't provide what is in the rooms or who meets in the rooms. Students can find out what events are happening in a particular room in the Nebraska Union on the calendar of events or on NvolveU, Lahne said.