As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How much does the Dunkin' Donuts in the library make? How much does it cost to operate there?”
According to the contract between the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and the Dunkin’ Nebraska franchise company QSR Campus, LLC, it costs well over $10,000 annually to run the outlet in the Adele Coryell Hall Learning Commons. The profit is not able to be disclosed due to company policy.
QSR pays an annual license fee of $10,000 to the Board of Regents on behalf of the university in equal quarterly installments and a percentage of its net sales are also paid to the university. The amount paid depends on that year’s net sales totals.
The contract also states that QSR intends to donate 20% of its annual net profits to the University of Nebraska Foundation by the end of February every year, which will be used to support the UNL Libraries.
Bryce Bares, the founder and president of QSR, said he cannot disclose specific sale information, but he did offer some trivia about the on-campus Dunkin’.
“Our team served over 100,000 cups of coffee to the students and faculty at UNL in 2019, and we served over 50,000 donuts,” Bares said in an email. “The students' drink of choice is the medium iced coffee — outselling every other option we have!”