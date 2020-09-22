As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “I noticed Selleck dining hall had compostable bags. ‘Compostable in industrial settings.’ Do we have somewhere we can drop them off?”
Pam Edwards, assistant director of Dining Services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said in an email that there are plastic bags for students, faculty, staff and guests to use at Selleck Dining Center and the plastic bags say they are compostable. However, Edwards said UNL does not have a composting site, therefore the bags that are compostable are not being composted.
Composting has not been widely implemented on campus, and the composting that is done at Selleck is not through student’s food waste, but the waste from preparing food, like coffee grounds or egg shells.
The compost from the waste from preparing food is shipped off to EcoHuskers, which is a sustainability program on campus. EcoHuskers and the Office of Sustainability worked together to start a small composting program in 2019.