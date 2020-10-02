As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “I keep getting texts from a marine recruiter that says he got my number from UNL. Is that legal? Is it even true?”
Leslie Reed, public affairs director for the Office of University Communication, said military recruiting is allowed on college campuses because of the Solomon Amendment.
The Solomon Amendment allows for military recruiters to gain access to names, year of birth, addresses, telephone listings, academic majors, level of education, degrees received and the institution the student was most recently enrolled in.
If a university fails to comply with this specific law, they could lose federal funding, according to the amendment.
Reed said the recruiters likely get their information from UNL.
“That is very likely true,” Reed said.