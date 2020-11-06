As a part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “If you have scholarships/financial aid from UNL, does that apply to the cost of tuition for three-week winter courses?”
Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said in an email that scholarships may apply toward tuition for the three-week sessions, but it depends on the scholarship.
“Generally, full-tuition scholarships such as Regents, Chancellor’s or Nebraska Achievement Tuition scholarships can be applied to the sessions,” Brown said.
According to Brown, even though the three-week sessions provide opportunities under circumstances of the global pandemic, the sessions are administrative decisions that are consistent with long-standing financial aid and scholarship policies and procedures.
If students need help paying for these sessions, there are other options besides the usual scholarships. Nebraska students may qualify for $950 in need-based assistance if they are enrolled in three credit hours during one of the three-week sessions, Brown said. Along with that, the application for aid for the three-week session is available on MyRED for eligible students, according to Brown.
“Need-based assistance will be prorated for students taking fewer than three credit hours. The availability of financial aid awards will be based upon available funding,” Brown said.
Other exceptions due to special circumstances may be considered, such as a re-evaluation of a student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid or emergency financial aid, according to Brown.
Brown said he recommends contacting Husker Hub with any questions about a student’s financial aid package and if current scholarships can be used toward the three-week sessions.
“Financial aid considerations are an important part of the decision-making process for students and their families,” Brown said. “Financial hardships should not prevent students from participating in the opportunities offered during the three-week sessions.”