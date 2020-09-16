As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, "If I live in The Courtyards could I come back here during winter break? Is the hall technically open?"
Anthony “Dustin” Rollins, director of residential education, said in an email that all halls will be open over the winter break period to students who sign a winter interim housing contract.
If a student has a winter interim contract, they do not need to tell anyone they are coming back to campus, according to Rollins. Rollins said the student will have 24/7 access to their building and to their room.
If students wish to only pay the interim storage fee of $150 and not sign the winter contract, they will be able to keep their personal effects in the room over the interim period, but would not be able to access the room during that time, Rollins said.
For students with storage agreements, they will only be allowed access to the room to pick up emergency items, like a passport or medication, but they will not be allowed to stay overnight, according to Rollins. They would need to make contact with their residence director or assistant director of residence life to arrange a time to come back and pick up their items, according to Rollins.
Students who do not pay the storage fee are not guaranteed the same room assignment upon their return to campus.
For those with a winter interim housing contract, it will include dining options that will be open over the break, but the dining options might be more limited than during the fall semester, Rollins said.
Cleaning will continue in traditional halls, but may be on a more abbreviated schedule, according to Rollins.
“More information on cost and the ability to sign up for storage or a winter interim contract will be made available on the housing website in mid-October,” Rollins said.